Green Party Inroads: 2020 and beyond

Ranked Choice Voting in Benton County Commissioners Race

Ranked Choice Voting will be used for the first time in Oregon to elect the County Commissioner. Mike Beilstein, long-time green party member, is running, providing the electorate a first time opportunity to see how RCV works.

In Maine, Lisa Savage, another long time green, is running against Susan Collins (R), Sara Giddeon (D) and Max Linn. She participated in the recent televised debates. Lisa's performance was outstanding. "Lisa Savage, a former Green running as an independent, laid out clear pitches for progressive ideas including Medicare for All, the universal health care plan championed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and a Green New Deal to address climate change. Her performance was widely praised next to the volatile Linn and sparring frontrunners." Bangor Daily News

Maine senate debate link

Now we have the opportunity to do the same in Oregon - as the next couple of years will see the push for the statewide implementation of Ranked Choice Voting.

Please contact Mike Beilstein to support his race: 541-602-1007. We have a list of Green Party members in Benton County and need help calling that list.

Other Green Party races

Nathalie Paravicini is running for Secretary of State and turning her race into a strategic tool to build the party. The objective is to have teams trained with the needed tools to run strong candidates in local elections and in 2022 and 2024.

She has participated in a couple of debates fostered by the League of Women Voters and local City Clubs. In doing so she has established a working relationship with the potential next SOS, especially on environmental issues.

The debates were particularly interesting and full of information, in part because of our presence. Candidates no longer benefit from attacking each other - they have to speak to the issues. Ranked Choice Voting has been prominently featured at those debates. Please go to paravicini4sos.org. We will be posting those debates later tonight. The debate hosted by the Willamette Week will be released on October 14.

Upcoming will be a series of videos to discuss the management of our state lands, with new information pertaining to the future of the Elliott Forest. Please visit paravicini4sos.org or the Pacific Green Party facebook page.

CALL FOR ACTION:

We need some of you who are comfortable with social media to help us spread the word - post and repost blogs and other info, keep the website updated. Training will be provided. Please register to volunteer at paravicini4sos.org/volunteer. Other tasks include database update and calling.

Coming out of this election we want to have a few "cells" who can take action on the ground, build strong alliances help spread the word.

Other races are listed in pacificgreens.org/campaigns and include Ibrahim Taher running for US Senate; Shauleen Higgins running for Oregon Senate District 5, and Tim Dehne, Oregon House District 17.

Wed 6:30 p.m. Meetings - Portland Metro Area (incl. Clackamas, Washington)

Next two wednesday evenings 6:30pm (Oct 7 and 14). At those meetings we can decide when to meet and whether to have more local groups.

Sunday Noon Candidate meetings

We are also holding candidate meetings on Sundays noon. Link for candidate meetings. Those are usually relatively short and a way to coordinate our efforts.

Be seen being Green - Seed fund

Please donate to the party now - we want to start producing T-shiorts and other merchandise to be visible when we take part in actions. Many greens are often in the rallies and protests - we need to become more visible as we support our allies.

We also want to start producing yard signs that can be used over multiple election cycles. Finally, the Women's Caucus designed a new logo for its group - we would like to see it on T-shorts, aprons, hats, sweatshirts, etc.

We need seed money for those. Please donate now - there is no small donation.



