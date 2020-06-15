2020 Juneteenth Celebration:

"1619-2020 We're still here ... Breathing ... "

Presented by the National Black Caucus of the Green Party of the United States

The National Black Caucus (NBC) honors the legacy and collective power of the community and will commemorate Juneteenth, (June 19) a day that recognizes the time when freed slaves in Texas were finally aware of the their freedom and the end of the "Civil War", nearly two and one half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This day is celebrated with pride and symbolizes the strength of community, unity of spirit, and resistance of a people who would be free. In 2020 in the aftermath of centuries of slavery, and its offspring the insidious infection of institutionalized racism that has gripped our nation and the world, we boldly protest and demand the end of the systematic ways that Black lives have been demonized and disenfranchised.

The NBC will host a Juneteenth Series livestreamed on social media networks. These conversations and activities will educate, enlighten, and inspire a call to awareness and action for our communities, allies, and governments. Facilitated by Co-chairs Robin Harris & Darryl! LC Moch, along with members of the NBC Executive Leadership Team (Philena Farley, Trahern Crews, Monica James, & James Lane).

Monday, June 15th

9:00 p.m. EST "Fireside Chat with the NBC": Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker – Candidates for the Green Party Presidential and Vice-Presidential nomination

9:45 p.m. EST "Fireside Chat with the NBC": Dario Hunter and Darlene Elias – Candidates for the Green Party Presidential and Vice-Presidential nomination

Tuesday, June 16th

8:00 p.m. EST "Fireside Chat with the NBC" and Lisa Savage, US Senate candidate from Maine

9:00 p.m. EST William Nogueras with Darlene Elias of the GPUS Latinex Caucus "Building the Movement Black and Brown Lives in Solidarity"

Wednesday, June 17th

9:00 p.m. EST "Special Guest" Marquez Rhyne: "The Power and Limitations of Story & Narrative for Healing and Transformation"

What happens when our stories go untold and unheard? Who controls the narrative of our lives when our stories are unheard? What power comes from the unleashing of our stories and narratives and what are the limitations of our stories and narratives in effecting change. Join us as we explore these, and a program designed to help individuals and groups use story and narrative for their healing.

Thursday, June 18th

9:00 p.m. EST The movement for Reparations for African Americans – with Trahern Crews

The movement has new momentum and there are actions taking place and increased national conversation. Discuss the identified points of clarity and demands. The question is not IF but WHEN and HOW reparations are delivered to African Americans.

Friday, June 19th

8: 45 p.m. EST Remembrance and Celebration Ceremony – We will take a moment to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of our elders and ancestor and the lives lost in the struggle for full equality and equity in the United States.

9:00 p.m. EST Spotlight on Police Brutality and solutions for communities with "Special Guest" Brandon Anderson.

Founder and President of Raheem.org. Formed from Anderson's lived experience first-hand with loss at the hands of police; Raheem is an independent service for reporting police conduct in the United States. We work to translate the lived experiences of people impacted by police violence into effective policy, officer accountability, and new narratives about how we keep our communities safe. Partners in our work include community-run oversight structures, public defenders, and advocacy organizations.

Sunday, June 14th

9:00 p.m. EST Monica James & Kati James – "The Financial Impact on Black and Brown Americans after COVID-19 in the year of 2020" & Dr. Gregory Ellcessor - The Link between cardiovascular disease in the black community and Hearing loss

Sunday, June 21st

6:00 p.m. EST National Black Caucus Members Summit

Black Caucus members and guests will gather during the monthly meeting to discuss the GP presidential nominating convention, our signature issues, issues concerning Black Lives Matter and issues facing Black Trans and LGBTQ/SGL communities, and the 2020-2021 priorities for the Caucus, Green Party, and our communities.