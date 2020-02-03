2020 presidential caucuses will be held in April

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) will hold Presidential Caucuses during the month of April 2020 for the selection of our Presidential Nominee

PHILADELPHIA – Multiple candidates have been working hard, traveling across the nation, to earn your vote. Find the latest news and information about their campaigns at GP.ORG/2020.

The GPPA Presidential Caucus process involves several meetings across the state allowing registered Greens to cast a vote with members from their region. Presidential Caucus meetings start as early as April 1 and finish on April 28. Find a Presidential Caucus meeting near you on our Calendar.

If you cannot attend a Presidential Caucus then an absentee ballot can be provided. Our absentee ballot procedure will be soon be finalized and available at this page in the near future.

The culmination of the GPPA Presidential Caucuses will be the assignment of votes to our delegation attending the GPUS Presidential Nomination Convention held in Detroit, MI July 9 to 12, 2020.

If you are interested in being part of the GPPA delegation and casting our vote in Detroit please sign up here to apply for selection.

The full text of the GPPA 2020 Presidential Caucus Procedure and Presidential Nomination Convention Delegate Plan can be reviewed here.