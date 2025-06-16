2025 Hawai'i Statewide Convention

Watch Parties might be available in your area

MEET OUR HAWAI’I GREENS

Join our members, Party officers, and potential candidates for 2026.

GUEST SPEAKER 1PM: LET’S DE-MILITARIZE HAWAI’I

Jim Albertini, Malu ‘Aina, Center for Non-Violent Education & Action

“War is the most unsustainable thing that human beings do, and we do it a lot. If you look underneath the surface, you’ll find that without our current, exploitative, growth-imperative global economy, war would be obsolete. We must end this madness.”

ISLAND WATCH PARTIES:

Big Island: Paauilo, Hawai’i (contact Susan at [email protected])

Other Locations: To host a watch party in your area, contact [email protected]

TO REGISTER ON ZOOM: (CLICK HERE)

FREE EVENT:

There is no charge to attend our annual state convention. However, donations are always encouraged to fund the Party’s activities.

ALL WELCOME:

No membership is required to attend the convention.

Maui!Now recently published an article about the upcoming convention.