Only 36 days left to elect Connor Mulvaney to Pittsburgh City Council!

PITTSBURGH – We're Alexis Thompson, campaign manager and Jay Ting Walker, volunteer coordinator for Connor Mulvaney’s campaign for Pittsburgh City Council.

We're reaching out to see if you’re able to lend a hand in helping us win this crucial race in November. We have 5 weeks until election day – only 36 days to earn more than 4000 votes in the district to defeat incumbent, Anthony Coghill (D).

We need to recruit volunteers for the following:

Door-knocking in District 4 (shifts are Saturdays and Sundays 12-2 PM and 3-5PM, and we’ll buy you lunch!)

Text-banking from home

Phone banking from home

Hosting house parties (if you live in District 4)

Hosting a lawn sign at your house or apartment (if you live in District 4)

Handing out flyers and answering questions at the polls on election day (This is our most important day - we need volunteers to cover more than 100 hours between 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM at polls in District 4.)

Please follow this link if you would like to make a donation. Our campaign is completely grassroots funded and every little bit counts.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us via the form on our website and one of our team members will get back to you.

Let’s make history and get a Green Party candidate on our city council! Let's get there together!

All the best,

Alexis Thompson

Campaign Manager, Connor Mulvaney for City Council

Secretary, Green Party of Allegheny County

Jay Ting Walker

Volunteer Coordinator, Connor Mulvaney for City Council

Vice-Chair, Green Party of Allegheny County

Green Party of Allegheny County

https://www.alleghenygreens.org/