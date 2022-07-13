What can our local politicians do about Gun Violence?

Gun violence is an epidemic that has our community and our entire country stuck in a pattern of inactivity. There is no one reason why we are in this situation and there is not one solution.

What can our elected officials do to help stem this tide of violence?

Join the Green Party of Monroe County for a conversation and strategy session on how to significantly reduce, if not eliminate, gun violence. We hope that action items will be agreed upon by the end of the dialogue.

Thursday, July 21st at 7pm on Zoom.

All voices are invited, but oppressive language in our dialogue is not helpful nor will be accepted.

The conversation will be recorded to be made available to the general public. If you cannot attend in person, please feel free to leave your ideas and comments on our social media or email us at [email protected].

Registration link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqdeutrT4uGtO2ZkOnLfe88jtFkoh2EHu4

Green Party of Monroe County

http://www.greenrochester.org/