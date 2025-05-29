Andy Ellis for Governor

To elect Green candidates, we need a strong Green Party! That’s why I’m running—not just for Governor of Maryland, but to grow the Green Party into a political force that can’t be ignored.

My name is Andy Ellis, and in addition to my campaign for Maryland Governor, I serve as co-chair of the Green Party’s Coordinated Campaign Committee. We’re helping candidates across the country challenge the status quo and fight for real solutions—from local school boards to state legislatures.

We're working to:

🌱 Stay on the ballot

🗳 Break through media blackouts

🎤 Get Greens on debate stages

💵 Qualify for public financing

🏛 Build campaigns across every level of government

It’s time to make history—not someday, but now. But to do it, we need your help.

💚 Can you chip in to support this work?

Together, we can build the future we need. Thank you for standing with us!

🔗 https://www.gp.org/donate

#GreenParty #PeoplePowered #VoteGreen #GrassrootsDemocracy #AndyEllis #GreenFuture #GPUS