These Greens are back on the ballot — can you help others?

Great news! This summer, Arkansas Greens achieved ballot access for the 2024 Green Party Presidential Ballot line. In states like New Mexico, Kansas, Nevada and North Carolina, brave Green volunteers are out petitioning — but we face an uphill battle:

“After two months of hard work, the Green Party of Arkansas is proud to announce that we have secured a ballot access line for the presidential election in 2024. We turned in our petitions to the secretary of state's office at the end of June, and received our letter of approval on July 6th. Our plan moving forward will be to build on this momentum to begin recruitment for independent candidates for local elections."

On March 8, 2021, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed HB 1338, which increases the number of signatures for independent presidential candidates, and the presidential nominees of unqualified minor parties, from 1,000 signatures to 5,000 signatures. Because of this, Arkansas Greens resolved to petition for the 2024 Presidential ballot line prior to the new law taking effect.

This victory over recent national assaults waging voter choice suppression would not have been made without a generous $4,700 funding award from our Ballot Access Committee.

It's great to have these small but critical successes, particularly since the costs of professional petitioners has tripled on average since the pandemic, one of many ways COVID-19 has made petitioning more difficult and expensive.

However, in Nevada, Greens will need upwards of $45,000 to comfortably achieve a similar ballot access victory before new ballot access restrictions go into effect at the end of the year. Once Nevada Greens get on the ballot, however, their retention goal is very reasonable (approximately 1% of the statewide vote).

We cannot have national candidate growth and party growth without consistent ballot access.

Please give now to support our Ballot Access Fund In 2020, the Ballot Access Committee awarded funding to win ballot lines and fight legal challenges across the country during a most difficult General Election Year. Funding and organizing well and early will be absolutely key towards Greens doing far better in 2022, 2024 and beyond!

Tony Ndege,

Ballot Access Committee Co-Chair

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org