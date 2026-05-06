Ballots Are Coming! Vote Green!

⏰ COUNTDOWN: 27 days to the June 2nd Primary



Your VOTING CHECKLIST for the Election:

Your ballots have been mailed to you by May 4th!

Register to VOTE - the deadline for registering in order to vote in the June primary is May 18th.

Check Your Registration Status to be sure you are registered at the right address

Contact your County Election Office with questions about early voting, ballot drop off locations, same-day voter registration, etc.

Sign up to Track Your Ballot

Read the Voter Guide , available in 10 languages.

Tuesday, June 2 is the LAST day to vote in-person or return a ballot by 8 pm.

Polls are open on June 2nd from 7 am. to 8 pm.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2.

Please share this email with your contacts and urge them to VOTE GREEN!

OUR HANDS ARE CLEAN - WE'RE VOTING GREEN

BUTCH WARE is a write-in Candidate!

Our endorsed candidate for CA Governor, Dr. Butch Ware has been forced off the ballot despite his legal challenges of the Secretary of State and an ongoing federal case. Dr. WARE is now running as a WRITE-IN candidate and he needs YOUR vote and YOUR advocacy. Be sure to:

Write in BUTCH WARE on the write-in line.

Print his name LEGIBLY & CLEARLY.

Do not check or mark any other Gov candidates on your ballot.

Drop off or mail back your ballot AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

Track your ballot to be sure it is counted (see above).

#VoteGreen #ButchWare

Vote Left Unity!

The seven Green Party and Peace & Freedom Party candidates are ON THE BALLOT and they NEED YOUR votes. Please spread the word and advocate for our committed candidates who are running grassroots campaigns to serve all Californians!

Every vote cast for our slate is a strong act of resistance against the billionaires and their pet politicians. In the June primary election, we urge all Californians to vote for the Left Unity Slate.

Alice Stek for Lieutenant Governor

Gary Blenner for Secretary of State

Meghann Adams for Controller

Glenn Turner for Treasurer

Marjorie Mikels for Attorney General

Eduardo "Lalo" Vargas for Insurance Commissioner

Frank Lara for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Green Party of California & Peace and Freedom Party

Real Solutions For Broken Government

Online panel discussion

Thursday May 7, 2 pm PT/ 5 pm ET

Author Laura Wells . Discussions focus on fixing the broken two-party system, organizing independent political power and creating fair and equal representation in government.



Stu Strumwasser will moderate a 90-minute virtual discussion with leading independent and third-party political movement panelists, including GPCA Spokesperson,. Discussions focus on fixing the broken two-party system, organizing independent political power and creating fair and equal representation in government.