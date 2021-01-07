Baltimore Greens condemn police inaction during the Capital Riot

We saw today that the police have no interest in stopping white supremacists from terrorizing our nation. Hours into DC's curfew, they continue to roam the streets of our Capital with impunity.

Marches for Black lives are consistently met with rubber bullets, tear gas, and other violence because they challenge the structures that uphold white supremacy. The police don't keep us safe. We do.

Baltimore City Green Party

twitter.com/baltimoregreens

January 6, 2021

It's time for lawmakers to finally do what we've been saying for years and oust the criminal in the White House. Invoke the 25th Amendment and kick him out.

Screen capture from Twitter