ST LOUIS – March 2, 2021 is the 5th anniversary of the death of Berta Cáceres. After winning the Goldman Environmental Prize she was murdered for successfully organizing opposition to Agua Zarca Dam in Honduras. Corporations are investing in energy production, which includes hydropower and solar and wind power as well as fossil fuels. This leads to loss of autonomy by communities in Latin America, Africa, and Asia as well as extensive environmental damage.

Black & Green Wednesday Zoom webinar:

Berta Cáceres in Defense of Water Rights,

March 10 at 7:00 p.m. CT

The webinar is free but you must register to attend. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtfu2rqjkrGNBq4wGE9x3lpBmvp5l2DMpL

