EcoAction GP Call-in urging President Biden to Declare Climate Emergency, and Take executive action

Joe Biden was sworn in as president two years ago on January 20, 2021. While he has taken some steps on climate, they have fallen far short of what is needed to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. He has continued to support the expansion of many fossil fuel sources.

People vs. Fossil Fuels is promoting a national day of action on Jan. 20 around the theme of climate emergency. Groups have organized dozens of rallies across the country.

Call President Biden: 202-456-1111 (best between 11 AM to 3 PM ET) or via internet https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ (Note: you will wait awhile before their volunteers pick up)

Message: We need bold action now on climate change. We need President Biden to declare a climate emergency and take executive action as outlined in climatepresident.org. Enact the Green Party’s original ecosocialist Green New Deal with an immediate halt to new fossil fuels: a rapid ten-year transition to real zero emissions and 100% clean renewable energy; and an Economic Bill of Rights. Funds need to be targeted for a Just Transition and environmental justice.

Sample tweet: 2 years into the @JoeBiden presidency, it is past time for @POTUS to declare a #ClimateEmergency and take executive action under climatepresident.org @johnpodesta @alizaidi46 @maggiethomas315 EcoSocialist #GreenNewDeal @FightFossils @GreenPartyUS

You can also send an email to his top climate staff; [email protected]; [email protected]

Background from People vs. Fossil Fuels

List of events https://tinyurl.com/Jan20action-map; You can also review the action toolkit for more resources and guidance: https://tinyurl.com/Jan20-toolkit

Now is a pivotal moment to push the President to take bold climate action and stop the sacrifice of our frontline, Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities to the greed of Big Oil & Gas.

As we begin the new year with Republicans holding the House, the only path forward for climate action is through executive action. Thus far, President Biden’s only executive orders on climate have focused on ramping up renewable energy. This will only make a difference for our climate if the President also begins to ramp down fossil fuels – starting by immediately rejecting any new fossil fuel projects. It is our job to hold him accountable on both fronts - especially now, as communities – predominantly Black, Brown, and Indigenous – are threatened with new approvals for ever-more devastating fossil fuel projects.

Biden broke his promise to end new federal fossil fuel leasing, failed to stop mega-polluting projects like the Line 3 tar sands pipeline, and is backing false promises from the industry like "carbon capture & storage” that are often used as an excuse for extending the fossil fuel era. Yet we know Biden has the executive power to do so much more to stand up to the greed of Big Oil & Gas and start scaling back fossil fuels in line with what the climate crisis – and the health of our communities – demand.

The People vs Fossil Fuels Coalition has long demanded that President Biden use his existing authority to stop approvals for all new fossil fuel projects and exports, end fossil fuel production on public lands and waters, and declare a climate emergency to more rapidly shift us off of fossil fuels. As we enter another year moving further towards levels of global warming that would make the planet uninhabitable, and as communities continue to be sacrificed to the greed of Big Oil & Gas, it is time for President Biden to deliver. Now, more than ever, we must push the President to act on all of our demands! It is our job to hold him accountable to be the climate president and speed the end of the fossil fuel era. To learn more about Biden’s executive powers to stop fossil fuels, visit: https://bidensclimatepowers.org/

EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the United States.

https://www.gp.org/ecoaction_committee

https://www.facebook.com/GPEcoAction

https://www.gp.org/green_new_deal