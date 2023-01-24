Help us bring fair and effective voting to the United States

As a supporter of the Green Party of the United States, you know how important it is to have a political system that truly represents the will of the people. Unfortunately, our current voting systems are riddled with problems that make it an up-hill battle for Greens to win against the parties of War and Wallstreet. That's why we're asking for your support on this Ranked Choice Voting Day!

"Ranked choice voting is an idea whose time has come. Since 2020, the number of jurisdictions that have approved ranked choice voting has grown from two dozen to OVER 100! It is a reform we are winning. NOW is the time to build on this momentum."

-Howie Hawkins, 2020 Green Party Presidential Candidate

Ranked choice voting (RCV), puts to rest the duopoly's favorite attacks to use against the Green Party. With ranked choice voting there is no "spoiler effect" or "wasted vote" argument they can wield against us. Under RCV, everyone can vote their values. We've seen in races like Lisa Savage's 2020 Senate run in Maine and Cameron Gordon's several City Council elections in Minneapolis how this voting system can reduce negative campaigning, increase turnout, and help Green Party candidates win.

"Public polling shows 70% of voters say they want more political parties to choose from on their ballots. Educating the electorate and popularizing ranked choice voting, along with other electoral reforms, in order to make RCV a reality, is an important first step in helping to repair, strengthen, and expand our democracy. We need YOUR SUPPORT to do this." -Matthew Hoh, 2022 North Carolina Green Party Congressional Candidate

RCV has been proven to work in cities and states across the country, and it's time for the rest of the United States to catch up. By supporting the Green Party, you're helping support our platform and values. With your support we can help end the stigma of voting your values and bring new voters into the ballot box.

Together we can show the parties of War and Wallstreet that they can't "steal" a vote that was never theirs to begin with. Please consider making a donation today to help us advocate, agitate, and educate until we can give every voter a voice.

Thank you for your support,

The Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

P.S. Our monthly sustaining donors are the unsung heroes of our party. Their generosity and commitment make our on-going work more and more possible. If you haven’t already, consider joining the ranks of our Monthly Sustainers today.