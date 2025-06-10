Bruce Hinkforth 1950 – 2025

Bruce John Hinkforth, age 75, passed away peacefully after a month long battle with the rare brain disease PRES.

Bruce was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater with degrees in Geology and Biology. These served as his own design of a degree in Environmental Science, which did not exist as a degree in 1980. He is survived by his wife Karen and son Brett, his stepmother Chris, as well as sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and his beloved corgi dogs.

Bruce had a lifelong commitment to environmental and social justice causes and was a leader in the National, Wisconsin and Milwaukee Green Parties. He loved gardening and, as a Master Gardener, volunteered at numerous events promoting the nurturing of plants. He was involved with promoting and supporting the Oconomowoc community gardens.

He was deeply involved in the Milwaukee folk music community. He had a way with songs with complex words and sang them beautifully, along with playing the mandolin and guitar. In addition, he played an active role in the Milwaukee Musicians Co-op and ran open stages and Irish sessions at Nash’s Irish Castle in Milwaukee for many years.

A Celebration of Bruce’s life will be on Friday May 30, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will start at 11:00 AM until a service at 1:00 PM, followed by light snacks. A private burial will take place after the service for his family at Summit Cemetery.