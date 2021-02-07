EcoAction committee webinar: Build Back Fossil Free

Ecosocialist Green New Deal

Call Biden and demand that he halt use of fossil fuels

The EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the United States will hold one-hour webinar forum on Wed. Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT) to help promote the week of action starting February 8 to push the Biden administration to Build Back Fossil Free. We need to halt new fossil fuel infrastructure, including banning fracking. Recent Green Party Presidential candidate Howie Hawkins will discuss our ecosocialist Green New Deal.

Other guest speakers include members of the Florida Green Party (GPFL) who will address their support for indigenous rights; Earth Day to May Day actions, and former Green Party Presidential candidate David Cobb discussing his local climate campaign. We are also asking Green Party's activists to take actions to show their opposition to the continued use of fossil fuels, including natural gas. This will include a call in to the White House and posting selfies and tweets.

For additional information, contact [email protected]. See also ClimatePresident.org.

Register here for the webinar on February 10. See also Facebook event.

Please call President Biden on February 9 to 11 to take climate action. To contact the White House, use this form, https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact. The comment line, 202-456-6213 says it is temporarily closed.

Dear President Biden

We need you to take strong Executive Action to declare a climate emergency. We need an ecosocialist Green New Deal with a 2030 timeline for 100% renewables and zero emissions. In addition to investing trillions in a green economic stimulus to help us rebound from COVID, we need you to halt new fossil fuel infrastructure, such as the DAPL and Line 3 pipelines and enact a ban on fracking. We need you to Build Back Fossil Free.

Sample Tweets

We need a #ClimatePresident to #BuildBackFossilFree by halting new fossil fuel infrastructure.





We need an ecosocialist #GreenNewDeal that rapidly builds publicly owned renewable energy. #ClimateEmergency





100% renewable, zero emissions by 2030 #EcoAction #GreenParty

Join the Build Back Fossil Free Week of Action which begins on February 8

Join us for a week of action beginning on February 8 to call on the Biden Administration to Build Back Fossil Free. We are asking people to organize COVID-safe actions under the Build Back Fossil Free banner to connect all of our fights for executive action.

You can make your own signs. It can be something as simple as an 8.5 by 11 that says Your Congressmember Number: Halt Fossil Fuels. Build Back Fossil Free (or Enact Ecosocialist Green New Deal) and then Green Party or your name or EcoAction.

We're asking you to take your signs to any of the following:

A fossil fuel project you are fighting;





A local congressional or senate office;





Or just take a photo of yourself and your sign and share it online!

Current Agenda (subject to change)