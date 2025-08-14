Building Political Power for Educational Justice

As the new school year begins, the Green Party of California recognizes the urgent challenges facing education—from student safety to curriculum concerns. As the new school year begins, we recognize the urgent challenges facing education—from student safety to curriculum concerns. We're proud to spotlight our elected Green Trustee, who is tirelessly advocating for educational justice, and we invite you to join us at our upcoming Campus Greens event to learn more and get involved!

Featured Elected Green : Gabriel Medina

We’re excited to introduce Gabe Medina, an elected Green Party member and Trustee for the Pajaro Valley Unified School District (PVUSD). Gabe is committed to transforming education through transparency and active community engagement. He plays a vital role in decision-making, advocates for equitable opportunities, and prioritizes student success, teacher support, and community involvement. His impactful contributions include enhancing communication with families and implementing programs that cater to diverse learning needs. Community support is essential—residents can stay informed via newsletters, attend school board meetings, and volunteer. Together, we can strengthen and create a more equitable education system in PVUSD.

Read more and catch a video link to his talk on the Green Livestream on Substack.