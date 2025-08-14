Building Political Power for Educational Justice
As the new school year begins, the Green Party of California recognizes the urgent challenges facing education—from student safety to curriculum concerns. As the new school year begins, we recognize the urgent challenges facing education—from student safety to curriculum concerns. We're proud to spotlight our elected Green Trustee, who is tirelessly advocating for educational justice, and we invite you to join us at our upcoming Campus Greens event to learn more and get involved!
Featured Elected Green: Gabriel Medina
We’re excited to introduce Gabe Medina, an elected Green Party member and Trustee for the Pajaro Valley Unified School District (PVUSD). Gabe is committed to transforming education through transparency and active community engagement. He plays a vital role in decision-making, advocates for equitable opportunities, and prioritizes student success, teacher support, and community involvement. His impactful contributions include enhancing communication with families and implementing programs that cater to diverse learning needs. Community support is essential—residents can stay informed via newsletters, attend school board meetings, and volunteer. Together, we can strengthen and create a more equitable education system in PVUSD.
Campus Greens Meeting: Hosted by Green Party of Monterey County
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM PDT
Location: Register for free on Zoom
Join us for Campus Greens, hosted by Gabe Medina and the Green Party of Monterey County! Engaging with students and educators offers a valuable opportunity for political organization. With the school year kicking off, it's the perfect time to strategize our efforts.
Whether you’re starting from scratch or already have a group, come brainstorm and discuss organizing as we embark on the 2025-2026 school year. Everyone is welcome—whether you're highly experienced or just getting started!
"Build & Fight" Green Eco-Socialist Network Webinar
Date: Saturday, August 16
Time: 10 AM PDT
Register Here
Check the calendar for updates here!
