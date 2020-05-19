Building the Peace Movement Teach-In May 20

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EDT (US & Canada)

Speakers include Rich Whitney from the Illinois Green Party and the Green Party Peace Action Committee

Join us for a free teach-in on "Building the Peace Movement." Bring your questions and suggestions. We'll hear briefly from a number of key speakers before moving into Q&A. The teach-in will honor the 50th Anniversaries (1970-2020) of Kent State, Jackson State, and all the victims of wars.

Host: David Swanson, Executive Director of World BEYOND War

Speakers

Leonardo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator CODEPINK

Kathy Kelly, Voices for Creative Nonviolence

Andy Shallal, Busboys and Poets

Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK Co-founder

Rich Whitney, Green Party Peace Action Committee

Sponsors include

Cleveland Peace Action,

The Inter-Religious Task Force on Central America (Cleveland),

Columbus Free Press,

Daytonians Against War Now! (DAWN),

CODEPINK,

World BEYOND War,

Voices for Creative Nonviolence,

Kent InterFaith Alliance for Racial Reconciliation and Justice (KIFA),

Truth in Recruitment,

Cleveland Nonviolence Network,

Twin Cities Nonviolent,

Dallas Ant-War Committee,

Green Party Peace Action Committee (GPAX)

The webinar will be hosted on Zoom. Participants can join via a device with an internet connection, or dial in via telephone. Once you register, you will receive an email with the Zoom information. The webinar will be recorded and available for viewing afterwards. We also plan to livestream it on Youtube and will be watching the comments there for questions as well.

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/building-the-peace-movement-teach-in/

See you there!

David Swanson, World BEYOND War

For more information contact Logan Martinez at loganmartinez2u@yahoo.com.

Masthead photograph credit

Title: National Guard personnel walking toward crowd near Taylor Hall, tear gas has been fired

Author/Photographer: Kent State University News Service

Reference: https://omeka.library.kent.edu/special-collections/items/show/1426