A journalistically responsible POLITICO California governor debate must include Green candidate Butch Ware

By Michael Feinstein, August 20, 2025

Dear Politico

Greetings. I am a former Mayor and City Council member in Santa Monica, CA. I was also a Green candidate for California Secretary of State in 2018, focusing on a Democracy Bill of Rights for California — including fair debate access as a voters rights issue, so that big money by itself doesn’t determine which candidates and views voters are exposed to.

In this vein, I am writing to request that Green Party governor candidate Dr. Butch Ware be included in your August 27 @POLITICOLive CA Governor forum

Given the limited set of viewpoints put forward by the gubernatorial aspirants from the major parties — and especially at this very early date — it would be journalistically irresponsible for Politico not to include Dr. Ware.

To be clear, Dr. Ware is no fringe candidate. That is why he was the only minor party candidate included in SEIU 1000’s August 16 candidate forum

Even if POLITICO believes that an impressive Green candidate like Dr. Ware will not advance past California’s June 2026 jungle primary to the November 2026 general elections — and that is no certainty until the votes are cast — California’s primary election voters have every right to hear the type of substantial critiques and alternatives he puts forward.

Throughout American political history, important ideas have come from inside and outside of the major parties. As an influential media organization, POLITICO’s candidate forums should reflect that.

For all these reasons, I request that Green Party governor candidate Dr. Butch Ware be included in your August 27 @POLITICOLive CA Governor forum