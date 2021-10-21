Cam Gordon for Minneapolis City Council

"I am grateful and honored to represent the people of ward 2. I love this work, and love the people of our ward and our city. In that spirit, I am running for reelection.

"This last year has been the hardest Minneapolis has seen in a long time. The murder of George Floyd, the unrest and destruction that tragedy ignited, the pandemic and economic recession it caused, the ongoing housing crisis.

"The crises we’ve faced in 2020 have been traumatic for us all, and the impact of these crises has fallen hardest on our poor and BIPOC neighbors. But it has also shown us all something powerful: we care for each other.

"I have a proven track record of bringing together people who care, to win real, concrete change. To know what we can do together, just look at what we’ve done, whether it's housing, transforming public safety, building sustainability, or many other urgent concerns.

"Our work together is not done. Together, we will create a city that cares for all of us. Will you join me?"

https://www.camgordon.org

https://www.camgordon.org/donate

https://www.facebook.com/camgordonward2

Tweets by mplsward2