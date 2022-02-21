Act now - Campaigns and short legislative session

CORVALLIS, OR – There are many actions - we need more folk to leave the computer and volunteer. Please identify yourself as a Green when volunteering; we will be soon producing buttons and merchandise.

Please join our discussion board and committee discussions by subscribing to pacificgreenpartyoregon on groups.io

Short Session Legislative update - TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE

The Short session will end March 7th - with many bills passed very fast. For expediency please go to the page of NextUp to send letters to pass key bills we are also supporting:

Paying Farmworkers overtime work - HB 4002

Universal legal representation - SB 1543

Transforming Justice SB 1510 - public safety without white supremacy

Restoration of voting rights - HB 4147

Run for office or support key allies

We also encourage YOU to RUN FOR LOCAL RACES - visit the Campaigns Committee webpage for links to county level election boards and an easy-to-follow presentation to help you run for office.

Running for office is the best platform to advance the Green Party's platform positions. Join us tomorrow at the volunteer onboarding meeting, 3rd Sat of the month, 11am or the Campaign Committee on 2nd Monday 8pm, links can be found at pacificgreens.org/events.

Local Races we support

Jo Ann Hardesty for County Commission #2: our values have been aligned; under her leadership Portland implemented Portland Street Response one of the country's leading initiatives to address mental health and homeless calls and gave out the first Clean Energy Fund grants. She is coming under a lot of well funded opposition. Greens can make a big difference.

Brian Setzler for Portland Auditor: Brian qualified for Portlands Small Donor Matching Fund program; more information will be available soon about volunteering opportunities. In the meantime please continue donating to his race.

Initiatives we support

Oregon's People Rebate - gather signatures for this elegant petition

Upcoming webinars and meetings

March 2nd Webinar: Inequities of Legalized Marijuana

Hosted by the Gateway Greens, speakers include Alonzo Waheed, Equity and Transformation Chicago; Kalambayi Andenet, President, UHURU International; Tyler Williams, co-founder Winter Haze and Chief Technical Officer for Cannabis Safety & Quality; Ron Burch, Missouri Green Party

JOIN US - WE NEED YOU TO LEND YOUR TIME AND TALENTS

Volunteer Onboarding Meetings 3rd Sat 11am

To help with phone banking, producing merchandise, collecting signatures and other please email [email protected].

Campaigns Committee

