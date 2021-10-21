Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne, NJ City Council

"I envision a Hawthorne in which we can unite as a community and welcome all that come to reside here. A thriving neighborhood with a robust small business based local economy. A town that offers a different feel than those around us with more arts and creativity. Even more green spaces, improving our infrastructure and working to preserve the environment for the future we deserve.

"I'm dedicated to campaigning using grassroots democracy to connect to those throughout Hawthorne. I will be an advocate who listens to and speaks up for the people in our town while always representing our community with transparency and integrity. Already, pledging to not take any PAC or corporate money and will not be beholden to any special interest groups or developers. I will strive to use ecological wisdom, community based economics and maintain social justice with respect for diversity. My actions and policies will be future focused and promote sustainability."

