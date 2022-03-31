​Celebrating Jennifer Hyman

Wake at 9:30 am, Memorial Service at 10:30 am at the Unitarian Church of Staten Island

The Unitarian Church of Staten Island will be hosting a wake and a memorial service for Jennifer Hyman, 35, who passed away suddenly on the weekend of March 13th. Her cause of death is unknown, and her sudden unexpected loss has affected all whose lives she touched. Jennifer was actively a part of several activist groups and organizations across Staten Island and New York City. She had just finished law school and was starting her career as a Tenant Rights lawyer. Her passion and energy for justice and activism blessed our community and all who knew her.

A wake will be held with a closed casket in the church library on Friday, April 1st from 9:30 am - 10:30 am, immediately followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am. All are welcome to grieve and celebrate her life.



Please be mindful of continued COVID restrictions for the health and safety of everyone for this event. Masks and physical distancing are required. Masks will be provided for those without them.



The Unitarian Church of Staten Island is located at 312 Fillmore St., Staten Island, 10301, at the corner of Fillmore St. and Clinton Ave. If you wish to find parking nearby, we encourage you to head two blocks away to the East Gate of the Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Fillmore St.



For those unable to be there in person, we invite you to join us online on Zoom. Click this link to join us for Jennifer's Memorial Service.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7184472204?pwd=bW1BK21jU0pYRzBseVpEcXJMZVhtUT09



Meeting ID: 718 447 2204

Passcode: UCSISunday



Blessings to everyone who is grieving and who has been touched by Jennifer's life, especially her family. May we continue her legacy of love in the world, carrying her spirit with us.



Please consider giving a donation and offering words of care for her Go Fund Me.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-jennifer-hymans-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer