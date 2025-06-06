Change Begins with YOU

Throughout U.S. history, transformative change has been fiercely resisted by the political establishment. Ordinary people, organizing outside the two-party system, demanding justice, and refusing to back down is what forces progress. For example:

🔹 The abolitionists never held the presidency — but they were essential to the end of slavery.

🔹 The suffragettes weren’t part of a major party — but they won women the right to vote through relentless grassroots pressure.

🔹 The Populist and Labor movements didn’t control Congress — but they sparked policies like the 8-hour workday, direct election of Senators, and Social Security.

Today, the Green Party carries that same legacy forward.



We stand unapologetically for:

✅ A Green New Deal to fight climate collapse



✅ Universal healthcare and housing as human rights



✅ Racial, economic, and environmental justice



✅ An end to endless war and corporate rule

We may not hold the White House. But we shape the debate. Our platform has pushed issues like climate action and student debt into the mainstream. Policy like the Green New Deal was created by Green Party activists and popularized by Jill Stein in her 2016 campaign. This goes to show: the Green Party is the conscience of American politics.

History shows what happens when people organize outside the system. Let’s be the next chapter.

