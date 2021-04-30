Climate Justice to Workers Rights, the Same Fight Against Exploitation

SAN FRANCISCO – Ever since the historic labor movement culminating in Chicago's 1886 Haymarket Riot and the commemorating of May Day as International Workers Day, capitalists have pushed back against workers' rights and safety, and their ability to organize.

Other moments in history brought the labor movements' struggle to intersect other critical movements such as when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went to Memphis to support the African American sanitation workers' efforts to unionize and their strike in protest of low wages, unsafe work conditions, and their abusive white bosses. The picket signs they carried stated the simple message: “I Am A Man.”

Also historic in many ways, was the very recent Bessemer Alabama's Amazon warehouse workers campaign for unionization that was defeated through the corporate giant's illegal anti-union tactics of intimidations and misinformation. Still, this campaign has inspired a unionization movement across the county.

Over our entire history, we have seen the same forces that exploit our planet and destabilize the global climate, also exploit and oppress people, and wage global wars. Capitalism sees the destruction of planetary resources and human lives as simply the means to a profitable end.

The Green Party's Platform stands strong on workers' rights and safety, their right to organize and unionize, and an end to domestic and global exploitations of workers and the planet.

On this May Day, we honor workers' struggle against capitalists' greed and join the movement of workers rising across the country to demand what is rightfully ours.

We invite you to join actions and events in your own communities, safely distanced in person or online to stand with workers of the world.

#UnionStrong #WorkersRights #WorkersSafety #LivingWage #BAmazonUnion