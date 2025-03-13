It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that the Arizona Green Party State Committee shares the devastating news of the passing of our beloved comrade, Cody Hannah. 🕊️

Cody was not just a leader but a beacon of hope, dedication, and unwavering commitment to justice. He served as Co-Chair of the AZGP from 2021 to 2024, leaving an indelible mark on our party and our community. In 2022, he ran for Chandler City Council, and again in 2024 for the Arizona State House of Representatives in LD-13, driven by a relentless passion to create a more inclusive, equitable, and compassionate world.

Cody’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership were the foundation of every success the Arizona Green Party achieved during the past five years. He was a unifying force, steadfast in his commitment to the Green Party’s 10 Key Values, and a guiding light for all who shared his dream of a better future.

In 2021, Cody co-founded the @gpusyouth of Arizona, a space where he inspired countless others with his vision of a society rooted in equality, solidarity, and care for both people and the planet.

Cody’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. His passion, kindness, and unwavering dedication to justice touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, comrades, and the entire Green community. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to inspire us as we carry forward the work he held so dear. Rest in power, dear Cody. Your light will forever guide us.

A public memorial will be held by his family and friends to honor his life and celebrate the profound impact he had on all of us.

We love you, Cody—always and forever. Please wear pride colors to celebrate Cody’s vibrant life and the love he championed. Let’s honor his beautiful soul together.

No further details are available at this time. For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Cody, your fight was ours, and your memory will forever be our inspiration. Rest peacefully, comrade. 🤍 #rip



Cody Hannah: Arizona belongs to all of us