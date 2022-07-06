Kiel Corkran (r) is out on Rainbow Blvd with other activists to show his support for the campaign to defeat the anti-abortion constitutional amendment!

Americans’ confidence in the Supreme Court was already at an all time low before the Court issued its decision on Friday. Kiel Cochran believes that the following decision by the court to overturn Roe v Wade was the incorrect one as taking away a woman’s ability to control their own bodies goes against the foundations that make up our most basic rights as free citizens of this country! Kiel believes that at its core we conclude several things about the future of our society, but he finds these 5 to be important.

Here are them listed below:

The Court has lost legitimacy!



The current system as highlighted by this decision needs to be restructured to favor people's individual rights!



This decision will have an immediate effect upon a woman’s liberty to control their reproductive rights while also dampening our ability to progress toward equality in multiple ways in the present and future generations!



Taking away the legal right for abortions will then make it easier for insurance health companies to offer fewer coverages, such as the need for necessary medical abortions, all to make greater profits !



The current two party system has lost legitimacy in representing the need to take private interest out of decisions concerning our individual freedoms!

Kiel Corkran is running for Commissioner of Insurance as the Kansas Green Party candidate.