Henry Conoly announces candidacy for PA congressional district 1

NORRISTOWN, PA — Henry Conoly has announced his candidacy for the Green Party nomination for U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District. Henry Conoly is a political activist who supports voluntary unions, worker co-ops, GSM (gender and sexual minorities) rights, the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement, and flushing out violent right-wing extremism. Henry also fights for improving the environment by focusing on soil health and solving the climate crisis.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 23

For More Information:

Henry Conoly [email protected]

Conoly’s campaign platform includes:

Implementing Universal Basic Income (UBI)





Investment in regenerative farming and sustainable farming techniques





Investment in community composting initiatives and education on composting





Implementing the groundwork for the Green New Deal (GND)





Sweeping criminal justice and police reform including community control of the police force





Legalization of marijuana, including the release of non-violent offenders and expungement of records

Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. During this midterm election year, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested.



SOCIAL MEDIA:

twitter.com/activisthenry

facebook.com/henryc4ushouse