Coronavirus Event Cancellations in March

PITTSBURGH – Out of an abundance of caution, the Green Party of Allegheny County is canceling our planned canvassing and public events in March to help contain the coronavirus. Holding public events then going door-to-door canvassing is a recipe for spread of the virus, so we're cancelling to reduce the risk of exposure especially for the most vulnerable in our community

You can learn more about COVID-19 (coronavirus) from the CDC at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Thanks for your understanding!

At present we expect to proceed with our April events, including a Green Party presidential caucus at our April General Assembly Meeting on April 7th from 5:30 p.m - 8:30 p.m. We will monitor and update as necessary If you cannot make this time, you may apply for an absentee ballot from the state party; for more information on how our Green caucus works and who the presidential candidates are, please see: https://www.gpofpa.org/2020_caucus.

In the meantime, you can learn more about our Green candidates this year at https://greenslate2020.org, or the following links:

Garret Wassermann , state representative, 45th district (Allegheny - Coraopolis, Neville, Robinson, Stowe, Carnegie area) - Facebook,Website

Jay Ting Walker , state representative, 23rd district (Allegheny - Oakland, Squirrel Hill area) - Facebook, Website

Tim Runkle , State Treasurer - Facebook

Olivia Faison , Auditor General

, Auditor General Richard L. Weiss, Attorney General and state representative, 39th district

Want to help these candidates get on the ballot so voters have a choice this November? Click here to sign up to volunteer now!

Thank you for your support! We'll be in touch soon with more information about our April event and action schedule.



