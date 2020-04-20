Covid-19 and the black working class
Black Agenda Radio with Margaret Kimberley
April 20, 2020
"Social distancing is sometimes not an option for us," said New York City activist Betty Davis at a Black is Back Coalition national teleconference. "When they close the schools, many working class people don't have a partner, so they have to rely on extended family." Coalition chairman Omali Yeshitela called Covid-19 "a colonial virus. Colonialism is when somebody else controls every aspect of your life," including your ability to resist a pandemic.
Margaret Kimberly and Betty Davis are members of the Green Party of New York.
