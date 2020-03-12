Covid-19 leads to cancellation of state convention

Upated State Meeting Information

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is canceling our March 21-22 Harrisburg Convention. As a measure of caution and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Steering Committee of the GPPA has decided social distancing measures are appropriate at this time.

Several communities, public services, and business are taking these actions that are expected to lessen the effects of COVID-19. We know that our organizing efforts are increasing over the next several months and that by pumping the breaks today we can aid in ensuring COVID-19 is diminished effectively and as quickly as possible.

Our Sunday the 22nd business meeting for the GPPA State Committee will now continue as an online meeting by Zoom web-conferencing. Please RSVP to access the log-in information. The business meeting will be held from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. and is open the public for observation; however, only delegates to the State Committee hold voting responsibilities.

We encourage you to take advantage of this time by engaging with us by means that do not require meeting in public settings. Much of our work is done online and over the phone so it is an ideal time for you to get involved with one of our Action Teams and see how you can help remotely.

Also as our April Caucuses approach please be aware of our several Caucus locations, absentee ballot procedures, and deadlines posted on our 2020 Presidential Caucus page.

For People Peace and the Planet!

Green Party of Pennsylvania

http://www.gpofpa.org/

P.S. If you had already paid to attend the Convention we will be issuing refunds. Please bare with us as we switch gears.