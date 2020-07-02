June 2020 Newsletter

HOUSTON – You don’t need the Green Party of Texas (GPTX) to tell you that the current moment is a crisis of authoritarian capitalism. Abuse of authority, police brutality, white supremacy, systemic racism – heartbreaking economic & social conditions – sheer incompetence and waste, all are on full display for anyone to observe. How can we navigate a pandemic without healthcare for all? How can we loosen environmental restrictions and disregard responsible climate action in a time of looming climate crisis? How can we be so completely dysfunctional?

Greens have been calling for healthcare for all, peace, ending the drug war, ending private prisons & mass incarceration, police reform & reallocation of public resources, basic income & minimum wage, Green New Deal and many other issues for decades. However we may have been derided as fringe or unworthy of serious attention, Greens continue to come together in courage & conviction that we must speak against the status quo & work together to envision a path forward. If there was ever a time needing the 10 key values of the Green Party, it is now. GPTX has a slate of candidates for 2020 supporting these issues in district & statewide races. We encourage you to support Greens when you can and contribute to continue to build this vital path for ballot access.

Outlook for GPTX in 2020 is positive. Current state law guarantees GPTX ballot access through 2026, and it is likely one of our statewide candidates will meet the threshold to extend our access through 2030. GPTX has had impressive past showings in some district & local races, and is poised to continue to make gains down ticket. The presidential nomination will be finalized at the GPUS convention on July 11, and Greens will be in a good position to promote a #WorkingClassForTheWin campaign focused on demanding needed social change through political challenge while making ballot access gains and hopefully securing federal funding for the future.

Help grow GPTX by spreading awareness of our platform & recruiting potential candidates to run on the Green ballot line in future elections. Running as a Green may allow candidates to avoid the competition of the primary and carry their campaign through to the general election.

GPTX is in desperate fundraising need. We have barely enough funds to meet our technical overhead, and we would like to run a marketing campaign to promote awareness of our 2020 slate of candidates on social media. Please contribute now to help us achieve that goal!

Join our next “Eco-Social” zoom conference on July 13 to get involved!

Finally, as we have just passed Juneteenth and we speed on perilously toward July 4th, let us all hope that our nation can grow through our current pain to live up to its ideals. Human rights were enshrined in our constitution because they are inalienable and not to be infringed. Both parties have co-managed a status quo that justifies the violation of individual rights in the interest of government authority and imperialism, and this cannot be tolerated. Greens seek to build a path forward for our communities to heal and find an equilibrium that is livable and just for all. We invite our brothers and sisters from across the political spectrum to join us in working to put people, peace, & planet over profit!

In Solidarity,

Laura Palmer & Alfred Molison

GPTX co-chairs on behalf of GPTX SEC



Green Party of Texas

http://www.txgreens.org/