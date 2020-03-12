Connecticut Green Party state meeting changed to teleconference

HARTFORD, CT – Due to fears of spread of COVID-19, the Green Party of Connecticut will be holding it's March 18 SCC meeting online (using ZOOM) rather than in-person. (Not surprisingly, like many others around the state, the Newington Library is canceling all meetings for the rest of the month.)

Information on joining the meeting will be sent out shortly. If you believe you may need help to get your computer set up to participate optimally in the meeting, please send us a note. (ZOOM does allow phoning in, but it’s a good idea to log in as well, to take advantage of chat features, even if you plan to use audio from your phone.)

The deadline for declaring your candidacy for Green Party of Connecticut offices this year will be on Wednesday, March 18, at 9:00 p.m. (at the close of the SCC meeting). We will be voting for 3 co-chairs, secretary, treasurer, and 5 representatives to the GPUS national committee. Send a note to ctgreenparty@gmail.com if you’re interested.

Green Party of Connecticut State Central Committee meeting

Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 6:45 p.m.

Teleconference via Zoom

PROPOSED AGENDA

1. Welcome and introductions (10 minutes)

2. Minutes (5 minutes)

a. Approve: minutes of February 25 SCC meeting

b. Accept for the record: minutes of March 10 Executive Committee meeting

3. Treasurer’s Report (5 minutes)

4. Old business (30 minutes)

a. 2020 general elections (10 minutes)

Potential candidates, timeline, and nominating procedures for CT candidates

GPUS Presidential preference voting, delegates to Convention in Detroit

b. Annual Meeting continuation of planning (10 minutes)

Committee report and recommendations

Mailing of ballots/annual meeting notice - update

Internal candidates: deadline 3/18 at 9pm

Annual meeting agenda and program

c. Green Party press releases and position papers follow-up (5 minutes)

d. GPCT legislative agenda (5 minutes)

5. New business (10 minutes)

a. Fundraising ideas - discussion

6. GPUS reports (20 minutes)

a. National Committee issues and votes

b. Committee reports

7. Other reports and updates (5 minutes)

a. Reports from recent events and actions

b. Any upcoming events and actions of interest

Howie Hawkins meet & greet - 3/29 in Clinton CT

8. Adjournment