Cynthia Sellers 1968 – 2025

Cynthia Sellers moved to Washington about 10 years ago and became engaged with the Green Party of Washington shortly there after, showing up for rallies, gatherings and protests throughout the State. She was a very creative, loving soul who enjoyed gardening and crafting.

She created the Very Large Sunflower that we have been carrying at marches and demonstrations throughout the State for the last 5 years. Her lively enthusiasm will be sorely missed.

Cynthia Jean Sellers, of Duvall, Washington, departed this life on May 14, 2025 at the age of 56. She was born October 16, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Rita Rosenberry. She was a very talented author and artist. She also enjoyed playing with her loyal canine companions Snips and Axl and volunteering in the food pantry at her parish, Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Duvall. Cynthia is survived by her fiancé Louis “Joe” Giliberto, son Taber Rosenberry, stepsons Joseph Giliberto and Michael Giliberto, stepdaughter Sophia Giliberto, and her stepmother Peggy Rosenberry. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Paul Rosenberry.

