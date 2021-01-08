Deadly Law Enforcement

BOSTON – The Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts condemns the assault on the nation's capital in an effort to stop the counting of electoral votes to certify the election of the next president.

The well-armed mob found it strangely easy to breach the capitol building while Congress was in session leading to the death of one person and fatal injuries to several others. The President of the United States had been publicly leading his people on since the election of November 3, assuring them that they could overturn the results. Why was security during this important congressional session so lax? The police response to other protests that were far more peaceful, non-violent, and non-lethal was often dramatically different and even deadly. A full and complete investigation into this discrepancy is warranted and necessary. Were a blatant and institutional bias, based on skin color and ideology, to blame for what appears to be a grossly hypocritical and deadly approach to law enforcement?

We. the Co-chairs of the Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts, call on our members, allied organizations and people of every political persuasion everywhere, to actively and courageously support nonviolent democratic means to resolve disputes. The Green-Rainbow Party will not waver from its commitment to peace and justice for all.