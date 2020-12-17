December 2020 news from Utah

Election News

Congratulations to Michael Cundick, 2020 Salt Lake County Mayor Candidate, for making history in the Green Party of Utah (GPUT)! Michael earned the votes of 17,622 Salt Lake County voters, representing 3.34% of the county-wide vote.

Michael Cundick has achieved more votes than any other GPUT candidate in history. Ralph Nader achieved over 38,000 votes in 2,000 - however - the GPUT was not a recognized political party in 2,000 and Nader was on the ballot through the citizen petition process.



Never before in the Green Party of Utah has there been a candidate achieve more votes than Michael Cundick. By voting for Michael over 17,000 Salt Lake County residents voted for "in service to life". By voting for "in service to life" over 17,000 Salt Lake County residents voted Green. #inservicetolife #greenpartyofutah

Ballot Access

While history was made with the Salt Lake County Mayoral Race, the Green Part of Utah was unable to achieve the 2% of the statewide vote to maintain ballot access. We will need your help to in gaining that ballot access back through the petition process. Check our social media and website for updates. In the meantime, please see the announcement below on our needs assessment survey.

Green Party of Utah Seeks Your Input!

The Green Party of Utah is conducting a needs assessment survey. Please help by completing to survey (must reside in Utah). Thank you! (open through January 15)

Complete the survey here.

