Direct Action Workshop training promotion info for Jan. 24 and Jan. 31

Have you wanted to organize a direct action or political rally but not sure where to begin? Want tips to learn how to creatively reach your goals? Join us for two evenings on creating revolutionary political change through creative action!

You are invited to a two-part virtual training on creating and promoting dynamic activist actions and rallies led by Tony Ndege, national Green Party Co-Chair, sponsored by the national Media and Outreach Committees and North Carolina Green Party. Improve your skills in organizing, publicizing, and hosting successful actions and rallies.

Part 1 on Tuesday Jan. 24 at 8:30-9:30pm ET will focus on advance planning.

Part 2 on Tuesday Jan. 31 at 8:30-9:30pm ET will focus on implementation.

Register here. We look forward to seeing you!

Ndege is Co-chair of the Green Party of the United States and the North Carolina Green Party. He has over 20 years of street organizing experience leading/co-leading hundreds of events, including rallies, marches, teach-ins, debates, films, concerts, speaker tours, campaigns, immigration defense, and political theater, from the local to the international level. See his full bio at https://www.gp.org/tony_ndege.

Just a few of the topics to be covered. Other attendees with extensive Direct Action experience are encouraged to attend and share some tips during the discussion portion:

Part 1 – planning and advertising for an activist action or rally of up to 200 people

Preparation

Advance planning including short notice

Advertising

Social media

Media contacts

Building press relationships

Planning

Engaging people

Collaborating while setting course

Planning checklist files provided

Press advisory

Press packet

Part 2 – days before event through follow-up