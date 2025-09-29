Ditch the Chaos, Build the Movement

On September 22, 2025, organizers from the Illinois Green Party (ILGP) and the Arab & Muslim American Green Party Caucus (NAMA) went live on YouTube to demo a simple idea with big consequences: if Greens want to scale campaigns and committees without burning out, get off the hamster wheel of scattered chats and run the work in Basecamp.

In a one-hour Q&A hosted by Dearborn Blog, Eyde Arndell (ILGP) and Wissam Charafeddine (NAMA) showed, click-by-click, how message boards, task lists, check-ins, and “Hill Charts” make transparency normal and chaos optional. Watch the full session on @DearbornBlog and grab the starter links at ilgp.org and linktr.ee/dearborngreens.