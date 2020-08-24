Letter to the Editor: Do Democrats believe in democracy?

As Ronald Reagan famously said in 1980, "There you go again." This time the Pennsylvania Democratic Party reacts in fear and trembling to the big bad Pennsylvania Green Party by once again taking them to court to keep them off the Novemember ballot, as though Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is afraid of Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins.

I doubt that, and I doubt he even knows about the Pennsylvania ballot access situation. It would be interesting to get his reaction to this, but I'd be willing to bet we'll never get that.

Delaware County Daily Times

By Bob Small, Swarthmore

August 22, 2020

Probably if you asked him, Joe Biden might think Howie Hawkins was a pitcher for the Wilmington Blue Rocks minor league baseball team whom he grooved a pitch to on one opening Day.

The Green Party of Pennsylvania were forced, by a previous court decision, to go out and secure enough petition signatures, in this time of COVID, to be on the ballot. Amazingly, they got three times the amount of required signatures. Amazingly, they still are being challenged. Shouldn't the Democrats be focused on electing their candidates rather than - to some of us - it feels like Goliath demanding the referee measure David's slingshot for the proper size requirements?

By the way, before anyone talks about the Greens “stealing” the Democratic vote, I looked at my personal vote and it said to me that it did not belong to any one political party, it only belongs to me. It does not belong to the Constution Party, Democratic Party, the Green Party, the Libertarian Party, or the Republican Party, If anyone has evidence to the otherwise, duly notarized, please forward it to me.

At a certain age, which I'm not revealing even under executive court order, you start to wonder how many more elections you might have in which to vote. If I can't choose who to vote for, I can't help feeling my vote, and my voice, is being “stolen.” Perhaps, if I can't vote for the candidate of my choice, maybe I will decline to vote. Some, perhaps, may decide to vote for the other party candidate, just out of pure anger.

Some progressives, not only Greens, may see this as big party brutality and may consider this when they come to the polling place and/or mail in their votes.

Some of us need someone to vote for, not someone to vote against. Failing that, you obtain some of the results of previous elections.

So we end up with the question, do Democrats really believe in democracy or is this another case of false advertising. Further, do we really live in a democracy?

For more information about the PA. Green Party, go to www.gpofpa.org.