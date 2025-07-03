Dr. David Schwartzman 1943 – 2025

It is with profound sadness and a great sense of loss that we share the passing of our own Statesman Dr. David Schwartzman. David transitioned in the loving arms of his life partner Joanne Fleming, today (July 1) around 2:38 pm.

David was a strong DC Statehood proponent, committed to social justice and equality for everyone. He used all of his brilliant mind to further causes he believed in with all that he had. He ran for DC Council multiple times on the DC Statehood Green ticket and was a tireless party organizer.

David was Professor Emeritus in the Department of Biology at Howard University. For a glimpse of his visionary ecological optimism, visit his Solar Utopia web site (https://solarutopia.org), created with his son Peter Schwartzman, Mayor of Galesburg, Illinois.

The DC Statehood Green Party is forever in David's debt and will continue the fight. We extend our thoughts and condolences to Joanne and to David's family. Further details on his memorial service are forthcoming.

~ DC Statehood Party

From David's family

Hello friends and comrades,

It is with immense sadness to inform you - those who have not yet heard - that David William Schwartzman, beloved DC resident, Professor Emeritus and one time Head of the Dept of Biology at Howard University, dedicated eco-socialist, world class climate and energy scientist, red diaper baby, lifelong activist for human rights, peace, social and economic justice lost his fight against cancer in the arms of his loving wife, Joanne on Monday, July 1st 2025 at the age of eighty-one.

An official obituary is forthcoming, and while we are already shaken by his absence, we hope to reach you with this news in the spirit of his life and the way he lived it - in struggle for humanity, with curiosity, humor, and fearless commitment to humanity.

He worked every single day to help improve the lives of others and was a very active member of many local organizations, running for office as a DC Statehood Green Party candidate three times and chairing the Political Policy and Action Committee of the DC Statehood Green Party. He relentlessly advocated raising taxes on wealthy residents, a goal which was achieved last year when the DC Council passed the hike with revenue going to childcare, affordable housing and the DC Earned Income Tax credit.

Creating affordable housing and ending childhood poverty were critically important to him. He was committed to the struggle for social justice and equality for all. He delighted in informing those he met that he was an eco-socialist. His legendary relentless testimonies to the DC Council would make some council members squirm in their seats, his last one being only last week while he was quite ill. He had no fear of speaking truth about power and was happy to expose hypocrisy when he saw it.

His scientific research interests were biogeochemistry, geochemistry, (Isotope, environmental) astrobiology, environmental studies and policy, philosophy of science, SETI (Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence), and for his knowledge related to the origin of life. His work on lead in the environment was an important contribution in the banning of lead in gasoline.

To see some of his work on Solar Utopia, please visit https://solarutopia.org, created with his older son, Peter Schwartzman, Mayor of Galesburg, Illinois, with whom he co-authored the book, “The Earth is Not for Sale.

David was a father, husband and grandfather, but he was also a friend to countless individuals across always-expanding networks - of scientists, social justice activists, DC Statehood Green Party, nature lovers, Bigfoot enthusiasts and UFO experts, Jewish anti-Zionists, and many near and far who shared his vision of a Solar Communist future.

David was a rare spirit for his genuine compassion for others, using his considerable intellect to improve lives every day of his life. He was admired for his decades of devotion to DC and to economic justice for its poor and workers, and for his willingness to honestly and respectfully discuss with anyone the issues that mattered.

David leaves behind his long-time wife and life partner Joanne; his sons Peter and Sam; Sam’s mother, Emilie, his grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, and a home in DC where he lived for almost fifty years. His loved ones are planning a memorial and celebration of his life in early September after Labor Day. Please check for the specific announcement coming in the next several weeks.

As we move forward without David, we hope to preserve the many events from his life - the people, places, stories, and ideas - for our own love and memories, but also to empower the Earth’s future against facism and climate catastrophe. Please post your thoughts, recollections, and lessons learned and email them to us at [email protected] and [email protected]. Please also feel free to tell anyone we missed you know would want to know.

In peace and solidarity,

Joanne, Emiie and Sam