Drop all charges against the Venezuelan Embassy protectors!

Defend Democratic Rights!

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fl. – Last spring, the Trump administration — in violation of the Vienna Convention — collaborated with violent right-wing Venezuelans in an attempt to take over the Embassy of Venezuela in Washington, DC.

Saturday, January 18 At 7:30 p.m.

Ft. Lauderdale Unitarian Church

3970 Nw 21St. Ave

Ft Lauderdale, Fl 33309



Acting at the request of the Venezuelan Embassy, Embassy Protection Collective members (peace activists in Washington, D.C.) occupied the premises for 37 days. On May 16, federal agents raided the embassy and arrested the four EPC members who were still inside. The four are now facing trumped-up charges of “interfering with certain protective functions” of the federal government, a misdemeanor charge—but one that carries a maximum of one-year in prison and $100,000 fine for each of the

Scheduled to begin February 11, their trial will be an important civil liberties battle ground for all who want to defend the right to protest Washington’s attacks on the self-determination of the Venezuelan people.

Speakers include:

A collection will be taken to help raise funds for the legal costs of this important case!

You can get more information and donate now on-line at https://defendembassyprotectors.org/ or by contacting handsoffvenezuela305@yahoo.com.

