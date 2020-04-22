Earth Day – Funds Matched

Sustaining our party amidst the chaos of our time

The Green-Rainbow Party wishes a Happy Earth Day to you in these perilous times. Today, April 22nd, fifty years ago, the first Earth Day effort was built, which spurred Nixon's creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. Now, nearly three years after the EPA's scientific integrity official, Francesca Grifo, was barred from testifying to Congress, the agency is as beleaguered by this administration as we humans are from corona virus. Meanwhile, the Earth itself has suffered over this half century.

Our overall situation is dire, yet amidst the dangers, this Earth Day marks opportunities for resurrection of health for the EPA, for humanity and for all of our Earth. Yesterday courts again supported scientists power within the EPA, our understanding of the details of the corona virus's ravages advances, and humanity's response to Covid-19 reveals our power to better integrate with our lively Earth.

Midnight tonight ends our drive to match a generous donor's challenge, in which our donations to the Green-Rainbow party are matched by this donor up to eight hundred dollars.

Your donation dollar can now lead to twice as much work done for the Green-Rainbow Party and for the world.

Please donate generously online by Earth Day at:

The first $800 will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

Where would these dollars go? The top funding priorities toward which the Earth Day Challenge funds would go are:

Developing capacity to reach out online to DemExit 2.0 ex-Berners, people of color and others interested in a sane party for the 99%, and to encourage the politically-discouraged to vote this November.





Participation Funding for attending the Green Party of the US Presidential Nominating Convention and for Statecom and Annual Convention attendance. (Participation funding is distributed in ways specifically including communities of color, and people of varying abilities, ages and genders).

In sum, as we celebrate, amid this health crisis, our Earth Day, please consider donating in this dollar-for-dollar challenge - Up to eight hundred dollars of total online donations made by midnight, April 22nd, 2020 will be matched.



Brian Cady, Treasurer, Green-Rainbow Party

