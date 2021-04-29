Earth Day to May Day Week Continues On!

WARRENVILLE, IL – The Illinois Green Party will be calling on greater public and local control of energy and polluter industries. We will also support cross-sectional issues such as living wages for essential workers and a comprehensive economic plan that addresses unemployment, enacts a national healthcare service, and puts people to work in jobs that will combat both climate catastrophe and living standard insecurity.

Will you join the call to action to help be the change that this world needs today? Click to volunteer and to be Green!

100 per cent Renewables is Possible in Illinois

Thurs, April 29th, 7:00 p.m. CST

You will not want to miss this event hosted by the Nuclear Energy Information Service! Nuclear power is still in Illinois and a carbon-free, nuclear-free future is possible in Illinois! April 29, 7:00 p.m. CST: “100 per cent Renewables is Possible in Illinois” zoom presentation by Nuclear Energy Information Service

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7236028662?pwd=aWhYNWw0WEZiK0NKYnRoWCtoaC9zQT09

May Day Actions

Illinois Green Party has a statewide effort to have local monthly actions on the 1st Saturdays of the month from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. The next monthly action is on May Day, Sat, May 1st, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. CST.

Contact [email protected] to find out more information on actions in your local area or to submit an organized action.

Police Reform

Enough is enough and we must push forward for police reform. We have organizing solutions to empower community groups. If you have not signed up your ward, town, or county for a police reform chapter yet, email [email protected].

Grow with the Green Party!

Join the Illinois Green Party in mass organizing efforts at www.ilgp.org/membership, or consider a donation for a good cause at www.ilgp.org/donate. Green Party does not take corporate contributions.

Live Green. Be Green. Never Settle.

No Nukes. There is No Planet B.

With peace,

Illinois Green Party Outreach

https://www.ilgp.org/