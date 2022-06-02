Earthflower, The Official Green Party Of Michigan Newsletter!

Volume Two, June 2022

Green Party of the United States Annual National Meeting!

The 2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held virtually, as the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet ready to guarantee a safe, in-person meeting during the planning process.

We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this virtual gathering as an opportunity for national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will join us from July 22-24.

Important information for ANM Participants

All ANM Participants MUST REGISTER to receive instructions on how to convene with us online. Please register by Friday, July 15th.

Registration fees will include admission to all workshops and plenary sessions. Your fees also provide for the infrastructure and staff necessary to produce an online national meeting from multiple locations, plus online workshops, news conferences and more.

We will also dedicate resources to accessibility assistance, such as for the vision-impaired, hearing-impaired, and lack of access to a computer or Internet connection.

If you have other registration questions, email [email protected].

Introducing, the Green Party of Michigan 2022!

Want to pitch in? contact the office(r) of your choosing and ask how you can help! Phone: (313) 815-2025

Active local groups in the Green Party of Michigan!

Contact information for our groups can be found here.

1. Capitol Area Greens

(Clinton/Eaton/Ingham/Shiawassee counties)

2. CLaM greens [Launch in two weeks}

(Mason/Manistee/Wexford counties)

3. Detroit Greens

(City of Detroit/Hamtramck/Highland Park)

4. Central Michigan Greens

(Isabella/Mecosta/Midland/Gratiot/Clare counties)

5. South Central Greens

(Branch/Calhoun/Hillsdale/Jackson counties)

6. Washtenaw Greens

(Washtenaw County)

7. Southwest Michigan Greens

(Berrien/Cass/Kalamazoo/St.Joseph/Van Buren counties)

8. Genesee valley greens

(Genesee/Lapeer/Livingston counties)

9. Wayne County greens

(Wayne County)

10. Macomb County greens

(Macomb County)

11. Oakland County greens

(Oakland County)

12. U.P. North Country greens

(Baraga/Dickinson/Iron/Marquette)

13. Muskegon Greens

(Muskegon/Newaygo/Oceana/Ottawa counties)

14. Kent/Allegan Greens

(Kent/Allegan counties)

15. Middle of the Mitten Greens

(Ingham/Eaton/Barry/Ionia/Montcalm counties)

16. St.Clair Greens

(St.Clair County)

17. Lenawee County Greens

(Lenawee/Monroe counties)

News from around the state of Michigan

The Green Party Of Michigan Is Growing! Due Date, Two Weeks! CLAM GREENS

The Cadillac, Ludington and Manistee Green Party (CLaM) will be launching, June 14, 2022 @ 2pm! This event will be Zoom accessible. For more details, contact Co-Chair Tabbi Krause. Look for them on social media! Make sure to comment, like and share their content. Let's spread the word!

Capital Area Greens

Co-chair/Contact, Jim Becklund announced, with a unanimous vote, the Capitol Area Greens have officially brought Shiawassee County into their fold! Adding Shiawassee County will help increase numbers and strengthen their Local. If you are a Green living in Shiawassee County, make sure to let Jim know you're ready to get involved! We are super excited to see this local grow and look forward to their continued success!

The Capitol Area Greens say, "the United States Government has not done nearly enough to combat the ongoing climate crisis." The Capitol Area Greens and the Union of Concerned Scientists, encourage you to push for the immediate transition to 100% renewable energy in the state of Michigan! Contact Governor Whitmer and state lawmakers today! Also, you can look for them among those marching to the capital alongside the GPMIBC, on Juneteenth (June 19, 2022)! If you see them, join em'!

(Clinton/Eaton/Ingham counties)

Monthly meeting: Third Monday of each month

Contact person: Jim Becklund

Social media: Facebook

Kent / Allegan Greens

Exciting news! The Local know as Kent County has now added the Greens in Allegan County into their flock! With several registered Greens interested in running for office in their local group, the Kent/Allegan Greens have just announced an upcoming Nominating Caucus! Contact Charlotte for dates and details!

(Kent/Allegan)

Monthly meeting: Fourth Sunday of each month

Contact persons: Charlotte Aikens/Gerard Akkerhuis

Social media: Facebook

Wayne County Greens

The Greens in Wayne County are officially in recruitment mode and have recently restarted in-person meetings for 2022! As the weather clears, the WC Greens have a slate of social and tabling events planned throughout May and June! Be sure to honk your horn or stop by and say hello when you see them! They are also looking to elect new officers next month! If you are a Wayne County resident and a Green Party member, you already qualify! Give Co-Chair/Contact Lou Novak a shout and let him know you're insterested!

(Wayne county)

Monthly meeting: Fourth Tuesday of each month

Contact person: Lou Novak

Social media: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

South Central Michigan Greens

Co-Chair/Contact Monika Schwab has reported, the South Central Michigan Greens have a lot on their plate! Fresh from their recent MLK Dream Speech reading by Co-Chair John Anthony LaPietra and the second annual May Day 2022 labor history walk, tabling events are planned at the Jackson County Fair, along with projects with the Jackson County animal shelter, a webinar and much more! Contact Monika for more details and join the South Central folks at their next meeting or event!



(Calhoun/Hillsdale/Jackson counties)

Monthly meeting: Fourth Saturday of each month

Contact person: Monika Schwab

Social Media: Facebook

Macomb County Greens

Exciting news out of Macomb County per Contact Sherry Wells! Macomb Green Party Co-Chair, Jeff Sparling is running for Michigan House District #14, which includes most of Warren, Centerline and 30 precincts in Detroit--the Macomb Greens are all on board! A joint effort of election support with other Detroit area Greens for that campaign is sure to create a lot of buzz! So be sure to look for Jeff, Sherry and the Macomb Greens when you're out and about. If you live in the area and want to volunteer, contact Sherry or Jeff! And make sure you're registered to vote!

(Macomb County)

Monthly meeting: Second Sunday of each month

Contact person: Sherry A. Wells / Jeff Sparling

Don't have a Local GPMI group in your community? Let's fix that!

Our newsletter space is limited. No updates from the local in your area in this newsletter? Let us know and we'll get em' directly for you!

CAUCUS NEWS: A Grassroots Resurgence!

BLACK CAUCUS: The Green Party of Michigan Black Caucus will be in our state capital for the Juneteenth Celebration! The Black Caucus next meeting will be on Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 12:30pm (eastern). The agenda will include affordable housing, police reform. black voter registration drive and a proposal to restructure our system of public safety

LATINX CAUCUS: Due to scheduling conflicts, The Latinx Caucus relaunch has been rescheduled for July 13, 2022! Let us know if you're interested or plan to attend!

WOMEN'S CAUCUS: The Women's Caucus will be relaunching with a membership drive on June 25, 2022 via Zoom. Want to join? Sign up when you see the notice!

YOUNG ECOSOCIALISTS: The Young EcoSocialists of the Green Party of Michigan (YESGPMI) relaunched on May 28, 2022! Thanks to all who attended! Expect results from representative elections next month. We're on a mission to begin training young Green Party candidates for office and looking for mentors! Want to join us? Contact us at: [email protected] for more details!

LAVENDER CAUCUS: We are looking for volunteers to help launch a Green Party of Michigan Lavender Caucus! What is the Lavender Caucus?

NOTE: We are also looking for volunteers for an AAPI, Disability and Veterans caucus. interested parties contact [email protected].

Green Party Trivia Question:

What is Juneteenth and why do we celebrate?

ANSWER!

And before you go

