EcoAction GP Call-in for a Green New Deal – Tuesday May 24

The Green Party first began calling for a Green New Deal in the U.S. in 2010. It combined a 10-year timeline for a transition to 100% clean renewable energy and zero emissions with an Economic Bill of Rights focused on a guaranteed living wage job, universal health care (expanded and Improved Medicare for All), housing, and education.

Call President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to demand a true Green New Deal. (May 24nd is the call in day but contact them any day you want.)