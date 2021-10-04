Edwin DeJesus for Astoria
Edwin DeJesus is the Green Party candidate for New York City Council, District 22.
Let's be clear. We must defeat the Establishment and demand tax fairness of a few dozen billionaires. We must stand in solidarity against a tyrannical government. We must enact a progressive agenda to extinguish Mainstream Media Misknowledge, Hatred/anger and Greed. We must refund basic human rights and value Compassion and Equality.
