Edwin DeJesus Jr. for New York City Council

"I am an independent. I'm a very firm supporter of populist ideas such as Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and Universal Basic Income. I am running as a Green candidate to revive its platform after Gov. Cuomo passed legislation last year to destroy 3rd party ballot access in NY. Ultimately, our mission is to build a path forward for Ranked-Choice Voting in ALL elections - not just the Democrat or Republican primaries.

​

"I support extinguishing poverty and giving workers a stake of ownership in large corporations. I support eliminating wealth and income inequality without taxing the working class."

https://www.edwinfornyc.com

https://www.nycvotes.org/campaigns/edwindejesus/contributions/new

https://www.youtube.com/c/LightsCameraEdwin/featured

https://www.instagram.com/eddieastoria/

https://www.facebook.com/edwinfornyc

Tweets by edwinfornyc