Election Day Poll Watching

Election day is quickly approaching us! Kearni is in search of poll watchers for November 2nd to help ensure she has a campaign presence across the city.

Poll watchers will sign up for specific time slots and will be assigned one of the twenty polling places to cover. While we cannot pay you for this service, Team Warren will provide free campaign t-shirts to all helpers!

Please reach out with any questions. Thank you so much for your support this Fall - only a few more steps until this historic election!

Best,

David DeMarco

Campaign Manager

The People For Kearni

www.warren4chester.com

warren4chester.nationbuilder.com/donation