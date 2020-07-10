Remembering Green Party Mayoral Candidate who was committed to a Baltimore with fair development

Yesterday, after a long fight with cancer, 2016 Green Party Mayoral candidate Emanuel McCray passed away. McCray, attended Milford Mill High School, was an active labor organizer and ran for mayor on a platform of fair development, with 5 core issues: quality jobs, permanently affordable housing, dependable public services, quality public schools, and community control of the police. McCray was 39 years old and leaves behind family and many friends. Joshua Harris released the following statement:

“Emanuel was truly committed to seeing a Baltimore that works for all of us, no matter your income or the neighborhood that you happened to live in. He was a veteran that served his country, and went on to serve his community as an organizer for fair wages, affordable housing, and paid sick leave in Maryland. The first time I met Emanuel he was working with United Workers on the Housing as a Human Right Campaign, what we now know as the 2020 Housing Trust Fund. I am proud to have known him, and honored to have had him support my campaign for Mayor. I offer my sincerest condolences to his friends and family. He was an amazing example of a public servant, that loved this city and worked every single day to make it better for us all.”