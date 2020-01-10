End all wars podcast

This is the first episode dedicated to my platform

End All Wars is a moral call to action in achieving peace and prosperity for humanity.

Dennis Lambert is running for president in 2020 trying to get the Green Party nomination. Dennis will outline his objectives and issues he believes are important to the American people, discuss his policies and platform with friends, and other people he meets. Once a week Dennis will update you on his events, travels, and ideas while on the campaign trail. More information on the campaign is at www.dlpotus2020.com