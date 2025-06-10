Ethnic Cleansing in Palestine's West Bank

Returning from Masafer Yatta, Bob Suberi (Green Party of St. Louis, Center for Jewish Non-Violence) describes his experience documenting settler and institutional violence over the past 5 years and specifically since Oct. 7.

We discussed the wider context of Palestinian displacement and disenfranchisement. Steve Tamari (St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee) will provide an historic background of the West Bank. Michael Berg (Jewish Voice for Peace) will cover Zionist support for the ethnic cleansing. Zaki Baruti (Universal African Peoples Organization) will describe global patterns of imperialism.

Missouri Green Party Outreach

https://www.missourigreenparty.org/

Top Photo:

A group of Palestinian refugees displaced during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Public Domain

Woman sitting on the ruins of her house' destroyed by Israel in Masafer Yatta January 2023.

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en